Bhanjanagar: Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam is going to see a number of development projects in coming days. Rs 22 crore has been allocated for avrious infrastructure development works in its Old Jail area.

The old jail here will be pulled down to make space for an indoor stadium, a four storied-market complex and some other projects.

This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha here Tuesday. Like in metro cities, a modern four storied market building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The market complex will have three lifts with arrangements of recreation. The complex will also have shopping malls, open market place for small traders, small cinema halls, hotels and parking lots.

The project is expected to help create scope of employment for hundreds of people directly and indirectly in the area. Officials at the meeting were directed to take expeditious steps for the project which will spread over 1 acre of land.

An indoor stadium will also be built near the market complex at a cost of Rs 7 crore. The indoor stadium will be used by sportspersons while the facility will be used as hospital during pandemic and as a shelter during natural disasters.

The facility will be designed in such a way that it will come handy for three above-said purposes, the minister said. One acre of land was allotted for indoor stadium while the remaining land will be used for some other projects.

It was learnt that blueprints of these projects are being drawn up.

Sub-Collector Rajendra Minj, tehsildar Alok Pradhan and executive engineer of the works department Ramesh Prasad Swain among others were present at the meeting.

