Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of ‘Maha Shivratri’, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday announced a Rs 330 crore comprehensive development plan for Ekamra Kshetra, marking a major push to strengthen the spiritual and heritage landscape of the Temple City.

After offering prayers at the historic Lingaraj Temple, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to the holistic development and beautification of Ekamra Kshetra, one of Odisha’s most revered spiritual centres.

Addressing devotees and dignitaries at a cultural programme organised on the temple premises, Majhi described ‘Maha Shivratri’ as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and urged people to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for peace and prosperity.

Detailing the development roadmap, the Chief Minister said works worth Rs 180 crore will be taken up in the first phase for infrastructure upgradation and beautification of Ekamra Kshetra.

In the second phase, Rs 150 crore will be invested for the development of the surroundings of Bindusagar Tank, including the establishment of an interpretation centre to promote heritage awareness.

Altogether, Rs 330 crore will be invested in the project.

He further stated that the government has prioritised the development of major spiritual tourism hubs across the state, including Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Konark Sun Temple, alongside Ekamra Kshetra.

Majhi also thanked the temple servitors for ensuring the smooth conduct of all rituals on ‘Maha Shivratri’ and extended his greetings to devotees across the state, wishing them peace, prosperity and spiritual fulfilment.