Bhubaneswar: Of the RS 95,692.31 crore interim allocation released by the Centre to states and Union Territories (UTs) under VB- G RAM G, Odisha was allocated Rs 3,763.80 crore, Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

During a meeting here with state representatives to review preparations for the upcoming financial year, Chouhan said the Centre has already allocated Rs 30,000 crore to states and UTs under the initiative to boost rural employment, village development and the creation of durable community assets. “In addition, an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore has been released today to states and UTs under the initiative. With this, the total allocation will exceed Rs 1.25 lakh crore,” he said.

Chouhan directed states to ensure that there is no disruption in employment opportunities or wage disbursement under the initiative until July 1. He emphasised that project proposals should be finalised through consultations with panchayats and Gram Sabhas to address local development needs effectively. Highlighting the allocations, he said, “Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation of Rs 12,221.48 crore, followed by West Bengal (Rs 8,508 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 7,957.57 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 7,707.21 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 7,581.87 crore).” Odisha’s allocation of Rs 3,763.80 crore places it among the significant beneficiaries of the Centre’s rural employment programme, he added.