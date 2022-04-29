Jajpur: Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 38,14,98,343 in the first phase for land acquisition under ambitious development and beautification project for Biraja temple in Jajpur district, which was chalked out earlier, an official source informed Friday.

A master plan has been prepared for the purpose, the official added.

As per the approved project plan, around 6.338 acre of private lands is to be acquired. Previously, a fund of Rs 35,55,51,825 was sanctioned July 28, 2021. However, it was said to be insufficient by locals.

Recently, Works department Special Secretary wrote a letter April 26, 2022 to chief engineer stating that additional fund of Rs 2,59,46,518 has been sanctioned for the land acquisition. It was emphasised in the letter that state government prescribed norms should be adhered to, while carrying out the land acquisition.

As frontage of the Biraja temple is quite narrow, the government has decided to evict as many as 50 local shopkeepers having business establishments in front of it and properly rehabilitate them.

Notably, in order to carry out an overall development of the shrine, 0.340 acre of land at Unit-5 of Krushnaprasad Nagar under Jajpur tehsil, 1.412 acre of land at Unit-14 of Birajakhsetra, 0.287 acre of land at Unit-15 of Nabhigaya and 4.139 acre of land at Unit-5 and 0.16 acre of land at Unit-9 of Krushnaprasad Nagar have been demarcated for acquisition, the Works department letter mentioned.

PNN