Bhubaneswar: The Nabard Friday sanctioned Rs 388 crore to the state government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for taking up four piped drinking water projects.

While one project each will be taken up in Boipariguda block of Koraput and Nilagiri block of Balasore district, two others will be set up in Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks of Malkangiri district, said Nabard’s Chief General Manager, Odisha region, C Udayabhaskar.

The drinking water supply projects are intended to provide 70 litre per capita per day (LPCD) clean and hygienic water to the consumers through household tap connections with eight hours of water supply in the project area of three districts.

These projects are expected to provide clean and safe drinking water to 2.57 lakh people of 467 villages and achieve the goal of supplying drinking water for all in the state by the year 2022, he said.

The amount sanctioned under RIDF also includes the construction and upgradation of 20 village roads across 15 districts in the state. The road projects are expected to improve the livelihood of 1.52 lakh people in 162 villages.

During the current financial year, critical rural infrastructure projects under drinking water, irrigation and rural connectivity (roads and bridges) are being planned to be supported under RIDF-XXVII.

The cumulative sanction under RIDF for the current year and sanction since the inception of RIDF stands at Rs 691 crore and Rs 28,732 crore, respectively.