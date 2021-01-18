Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday urged the Centre to allocate Rs 7,200 crore in the forthcoming Budget for the year 2021-22 for development of railway infrastructure in the state.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari made the announcement during the pre-budget consultation meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held through videoconferencing mode.

Pujari urged Sitharaman to make provision of at least Rs 7,200 crore for railway infrastructure for on-going projects, sanctioning of a new line, station modernisation, establishment of rail-based industries and multi-modal logistics parks among others.

The state government also demanded Rs 5650 crore for telecom sector in the Union budget.

Provision of sufficient funds for development and maintenance of national highways (NHs) and piped drinking water projects should be made in the budget, he said.

Pujari further urged the Centre to consult the state governments before taking any major policy decisions that affects sub-national finances.

He suggested allowing states to operate the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) directly instead of opening a separate scheme-based bank account.

The Centre should give advance indication on Central assistance for CSS and release of funds as per commitment, Pujari said during the meeting.

The Minister also demanded sharing pattern in CSS for Odisha at par with north eastern and Himalayan states.

He requested to amend sub-section (3) of Section 8 of Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 to prohibit misuse of ‘C’ Forms by the manufacturers, mining contractors and works contractors for interstate purchase of High Speed Diesel (HSD) paying CST @2 per cent.

The state further demanded amendment in tariff policy to terminate very old PPAs, amendment to Electricity Act, 2003 to allow all hydro projects under RPO obligation and enable distribution companies/states’ bulk power procurers to participate in tenders floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for procurement of bundled power for reduction in power purchase cost of discoms.

The Union Finance Minister was urged to gradually eliminate Cess and surcharge on the customs duty and direct taxes.