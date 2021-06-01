Bhubaneswar: The Water Resources department has estimated a loss of `87 crore due to cyclonic storm Yaas and heavy rainfall in the aftermath of the storm that battered vast areas of north Odisha.

Water Resources department chief engineer Jyotirmaya Rath said that the department has handed over the preliminary damage assessment report to the state government and the losses are pegged at `87 crore. As per the preliminary damage report, major irrigation projects and saline embankments in the coastal region suffered a loss of `69.18 crore while `7.66-crore loss has been caused to the drainage projects, he said.

Similarly, the lift irrigation projects and medium irrigation projects in the cyclone-hit areas incurred losses to the tune of `2.63 crore and `7.08 crore respectively, Rath said.

Stating that many places in Balasore district are still marooned due to heavy rain and high tidal waves, the techie said a detailed assessment of the damage will be made after the water recedes.

A total of 77 breaches had been reported in various embankments out of which 35 including big and small ones have been completely repaired, he added.

Notably, tropical cyclone Yaas had hit the north Odisha coast May 26, causing heavy damage to public and private properties in the region.