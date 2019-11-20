New Delhi: Rajya Sabha members Wednesday sought changes in certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019, which mandates that only a close relative can be a surrogate mother and provisions of five years of marriage for commissioning parents.

Although the bill was supported by most members cutting across the party line, modifications were sought in provisions such as time frame for abortion, time limit of age and prior informed consent, among others.

Some of the members also sought provisions for allowances and insurance along with maternity leave for the surrogate mother, besides relaxation in numbers of surrogacy.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019, was introduced Tuesday in the Upper House by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. It has been passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

Participating in the debate, Jairam Ramesh said that it was a ‘very complicated bill’ and the government should get an amended bill passed after considering the suggestions of the members.

“It is very complicated bill. We all agree that surrogacy should be regulated but in what form, it is still debated,” Ramesh said. He added that the bill should have come after the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) bill as the government is ‘dealing with surrogacy but not dealing with the technology of surrogacy’.

P Wilson of the DMK said the bill has provisions for permission for abortion within 90 days, but sometimes there are cases of medical emergency, and surrogate mother cannot wait for such period. There should be provision of post-approval as well, said Wilson.

“The bill also has provision of 10 years of punishment with non-bailable warrant in case of violation. This is not a heinous crime,” he added.

V Vijaysai Reddy of the YSRCP, while supporting the bill, sought clarity as in which close relatives of the couple opting for surrogacy could be considered for the procedure under the provisions of the bill. He also asked the government to let Non Resident Indians (NRIs) opt for surrogacy in India under the provisions of the legislation.

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) pointed out that the bill was silent on same-sex couples and people who were in live -in relationships.

Vikas Mahatme of the BJP stated that that with passing of the bill in Parliament, the exploitation of poor surrogate mothers would end in the country.

