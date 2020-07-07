Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed the RTO office in Acharya Vihar after four positive coronavirus cases were detected Tuesday. The decision to close down the RTO office was taken to prevent the further spread of the dreaded virus. All the employees who had come in contact with the infected persons will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

In a separate development, the BMC also shut down the main branch of ICICI Bank at near Sriya Talkies and Cuttack Road Branch after 15 new cases were detected Tuesday. All the other employees have been asked to go under quarantine.

PNN