By Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: Sometimes, obsession can drive people to extremes. Whether it is wealth, career, appearance or material possessions, an obsession with any one thing can either help someone achieve wonders or, when taken too far, become a drawback.

But for 19-year-old cyclist Deepak Kumar Gouda, his obsession gave him a unique identity as he pedalled 1,300 km to meet his idol, star cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Expressing his joy after meeting Hardik Pandya, Deepak said that although he is a huge fan of the Indian all-rounder, his passion is to meet celebrities from across the country by undertaking long-distance cycling journeys.

“I hail from the remote village of Barasingi in Ganjam district and had to discontinue my graduation midway due to financial constraints. I then decided to pursue my passion for cycling by travelling across the country to meet celebrities who are making headlines,” Deepak said.

Deepak said he began his journey from Bhubaneswar and reached Bangalore in 12 days to meet Hardik Pandya. “Hardik appreciated my effort and encouraged me to continue my journey. I presented him with an idol of Lord Jagannath, which he accepted with gratitude,” Deepak said.

Deepak said that through his five-year-long “pedal-and-meet-celebrities” journey, he has met Virat Kohli, Premanand Govind Sharan, Sanjay Dutt and several other eminent personalities.

“I will continue travelling by bicycle to meet celebrities while spreading the message of fitness, unity and peace,” the young cyclist said before embarking on his next journey to meet another celebrity.