Puri: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged students of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University to harness the potential of Sanskrit to drive innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies and scientific research while preserving India’s rich knowledge heritage.

Addressing the 46th Foundation Day celebrations of the university in Puri, the Governor called upon students to become researchers of ancient manuscripts, innovators in digital archiving, experts in AI, scholars of traditional sciences and cultural ambassadors.

He said thousands of invaluable Sanskrit manuscripts are yet to be studied, preserved, digitised and translated, describing them as a vast repository of knowledge that can benefit the world.

Describing Sanskrit as an “eternal language” rather than merely an ancient one, Kambhampati said its scientific precision, logical structure and grammatical excellence hold immense potential for computational linguistics and Natural Language Processing.

He urged young scholars to combine India’s ancient wisdom with modern science, saying the next technological breakthrough could emerge from such a synthesis.

The Governor said the university has made commendable contributions over the past 46 years to preserving and promoting one of the world’s oldest knowledge traditions.

He noted that Odisha’s civilisational heritage, centred on Lord Jagannath, reflects the ideals of equality, inclusiveness and universal brotherhood, making the university a fitting custodian of this legacy.

Highlighting the contemporary relevance of Sanskrit, he said ancient scriptures offer practical guidance on environmental conservation, sustainable living and mental well-being.