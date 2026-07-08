Thuamul Rampur: Hundreds of residents from mining-affected villages staged a protest and laid siege to the Thuamul Rampur Block Office in Kalahandi district, accusing Utkal Alumina of failing to fulfil its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments and earlier agreements.

People from Maligaon, Gopinathpur and Odri gram panchayats Tuesday marched in a rally before surrounding the block office, prompting the district administration to hold a public hearing.

The meeting was attended by Bhabanipatana Sub-Collector Prabhat Parida, Block Development Officer Dhruba Charan Muduli, tehsildar Satya Sanatan Panigrahi and other officials, along with representatives of Utkal Alumina.

The protesters demanded that the company honour its earlier commitment to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to every mining-affected family. They also alleged that the company was carrying out excessive blasting operations, causing air, water and soil pollution. In a memorandum submitted to the district collector, residents claimed CSR funds were being disproportionately spent in the Kashipur area, while mining-affected villages in Thuamul Rampur received inadequate and poor-quality development works.

They also highlighted the lack of safe drinking water, roads, healthcare and educational facilities, forcing many young people to migrate for work. Company representatives sought an additional month to address the issues, but the protesters rejected the proposal. They warned that if their demands remain unmet, they would intensify the agitation by halting mining operations at Baphlimali and blocking transport linked to the mine.