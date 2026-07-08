Digapahandi: A six-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after being attacked by two stray dogs on the premises of her school at Mahanala village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district.

The victim was identified as Jhansi Rani Sahu, daughter of Pramod Sahu of Patapur village. She is a Class II student of Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Mahanala village under Sanakhemundi block. She sustained multiple bite injuries on her body.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Monday during the school break when Jhansi Rani went to the backyard of the school to relieve herself. A pack of five to six stray dogs was present there, and two of them suddenly attacked her.

Hearing her screams, teachers and local residents rushed to the spot, rescued the child and took her to the Adapada Community Health Centre. Dr Bahan Das administered first aid and anti-rabies vaccination.

After treatment, the girl was discharged as her condition was reported to be stable, though she remained traumatised by the attack.

The incident has revived concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the area.

Earlier, another 6-year-old boy, Arush Kumar Gouda, was critically injured after being mauled by six stray dogs near Saranga Vihar Square at Mahanala village May 25. He suffered severe injuries to his head, face, back and other parts of the body after the dogs tore away portions of his scalp.

The boy was initially treated at the Digapahandi Community Health Centre before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur and later to a private hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery on his scalp.

The two incidents within a span of weeks have sparked concern among local residents, who have demanded immediate measures to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of children.