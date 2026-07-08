Bhubaneswar: A special court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for burning a 15-year-old girl to death in Kalahandi district in 2017, the state Crime Branch said.

Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court Tuesday convicted Tumeswar Das under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with the case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, with an additional sentence in default of payment.

The Crime Branch had taken up the case for investigation after the state government transferred the case from Narla police.

The case dates back to January 11, 2017, when the minor girl was allegedly subjected to obscene remarks by Das and a juvenile.

Later that evening, the duo allegedly entered her house in the absence of her parents, gagged her, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The girl suffered 95 per cent burn injuries and later died during treatment.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, Narla police registered a case under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The Crime Branch took over the investigation January 14, 2017, and subsequently filed a chargesheet against six accused persons, including Das and the juvenile.

The Crime Branch said the conviction followed a detailed investigation and successful presentation of evidence before the court, which described the offence as falling in the “rarest of rare” category while delivering its judgment.