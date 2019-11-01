Jhumpura: People’s representatives attending a block level public hearing on implementation of MGNREGS at Jhumpura block office in Keonjhar Friday alleged that wages were misappropriated through bogus cards.

The public hearing was attended by BDO Jayshree Beura, APEO Pragyanparamita Deo, Champua sub-collector Alok Patel, social audit officer Chyandan Aicha, block chairperson Sushant Nayak, hundreds of local residents and people’s representatives.

The social auditor put forth data on projects and activities related to agriculture being implemented under MGNREGS, problems of job card holders, and benefits of the scheme.

The audit officer said that 3138 projects under MGNREGS had been completed in 22 panchayats in 2019-20 while work of 2461 projects is under way.

When discussion was going on, some people representatives created a ruckus, alleging that officials are bungling wages by making use of bogus job cards.

It was found that six to 32 job cards in each panchayat were found bogus through which wages were being misappropriated.

The officials present there wanted explanations about bogus job cards from panchayat executive officers. Locals demanded stern action against those involved in misappropriation of MGNREGS wages.