Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday dispelled rumors about ‘something serious in the offing that could adversely affect the day-to-day living in the state.’

Scotching rumors that said people should prepare for a long period of unrest because something ‘earth shaking’ was in the offing, the Governor told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, “Kashmir has always been the breeding ground of wild rumors.”

“If someone sneezes in Lal Chowk, I am told in the Raj Bhavan that a bomb blast has taken place there. People should pay no heed to these rumors. All so-called government orders being circulated in the social media are invalid. Everything is fine and normal here”.

The Governor’s assurance came on a day when National Conference MP, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi gave a calling attention notice in the Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Home Minister make a statement in the House to clear the air on the present situation in Kashmir.

Widespread rumors that indicate the Centre is planning to abrogate Article 35A in the coming days have dominated the political and the common Kashmiri’s discourse during the last fortnight.

In panic, locals have been storing essentials items as they fear a long period of unrest if the Article is actually abrogated.

(IANS)