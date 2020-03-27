Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 56 paise to 74.60 against the US dollar in early trade Friday tracking positive opening in domestic equities, as investors awaited positive cues from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tide through the coronavirus crisis.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading higher ahead of the media briefing by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Besides, the announcement Thursday of the various welfare measures by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also supported investor sentiments.

At the inter-bank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 74.60, registering a rise of 56 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled Thursday at 75.16 against the US dollar.

The assurance of domestic stimulus by the government boosted investor sentiment. However, there are concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24,000. In India, over 700 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a positive note Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 836.80 points higher at 30,783.57 and Nifty up by 323.60 points at 8,641.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 484.78 crore Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 98.98.

PTI