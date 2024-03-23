Kolkata: Andre Russel’s all-round effort headlined Kolkata Knight Riders’ sweaty four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here Saturday.

Russell’s brutal unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes and Phil Salt’s more pragmatic 54 off 40 balls guided KKR to 208 for seven.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was their most successful bowler with a three-wicket haul (3/32).

At several points, SRH threatened to chase 208 down, particularly when Heinrich Klaasen (63, 29b, 8x6s) went berserk in the backend of the innings.

But the Hyderabad side fell agonisingly close to the target.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 7 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 64 not out, Phil Salt 54; T Natarajan 3/32) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 204/7 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 63, Mayank Agarwal 32; Harshit Rana 3/33, Andre Russell 2/25) by 4 runs.

PTI