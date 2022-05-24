Moscow: Moscow expects increased economic cooperation with China as the West takes a more dictatorial stance in global affairs, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia intends to build relations with independent countries and will decide how to deal with the West if and when it comes to its senses, he added, RT reported.

“Now that the West is taking the position of a dictator, our economic ties with China will grow even faster,” Lavrov told students at the Primakov School, an elite Moscow educational institution named after one of his predecessors. Evgeny Primakov served as foreign minister from 1996-98 and after that as prime minister.

“In addition to direct income to the treasury, this will give us the opportunity to implement plans for the development of the Far East and Eastern Siberia,” Lavrov said.

“The majority of projects with China are concentrated there. This is an opportunity for us to realize our potential in the field of high technology, including nuclear energy, but also in a number of other areas,” he added.

If and when the West comes to its senses and wants to offer something in terms of resuming relations, Russia will “seriously consider whether we will need it or not,” the foreign minister told the high-schoolers, RT reported.

Moscow isn’t just implementing a strategy of import substitution in response to anti-Russian sanctions, but “must stop in any way being dependent on the supply of anything from the West” and rely on its own capabilities and those countries that have “proven their reliability” and act independently, Lavrov explained.