Moscow: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mishustin said, he has informed President Vladimir Putin about the development. He is currently under isolation.

In Mishustin’s absence, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform the duties of the Prime Minister.

According to Russian media, Vladimir Putin hoped that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the novel coronavirus and dropping energy exports.

Mishustin oversees the economy and is answerable to the president.

Russian President Putin, meanwhile, has minimised meetings and switched to holding video conferences with officials owing to the pandemic.

(PNN & Agencies)