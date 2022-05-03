London: Russian state media has urged President Vladimir Putin to wipe the UK off the map using his most-powerful nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a man often known as “Putin’s mouthpiece”, used his Sunday night show to call for attacks on the UK with a Poseidon underwater drone that he said would trigger a 1,600ft radioactive tidal wave and “plunge Britain to the depths of the ocean”, The Daily Mail reported.

The drone “has capacity for a warhead of up to 100 megatonne”, Kiselyov claimed and added that it also has several thousand times the strength of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, which would “raise a giant wave, a tsunami, up to 1,640ft high” enough to reach halfway up Scafell Pike, the tallest point in England.

Speaking against a background graphic showing the UK being erased from the world map, Kiselyov added: “This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn whatever is left of them into radioactive desert, unusable for anything. How do you like this prospect?”

Kiselyov also threatened the UK with an attack by Sarmat 2, Russia’s latest nuclear missile which was tested by Putin a fortnight ago, which he claimed could also completely destroy the country with just a single impact.

“(Their) island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all,” he said.

“(It) is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas or England. A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore’, the Daily Mail quoted Kiselyov as saying.

Kiselyov’s remarks follow a pattern that has developed on Russian state media in recent days of threatening Britain with nuclear holocaust, based on the false premise that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to carry out a nuclear strike on Russia without consulting NATO.