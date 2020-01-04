Bhubaneswar: After wooing viewers with melodious renditions by talented child singers from across the country, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, is back. Sugandha Date was crowned the winner of the previous season while the nation was introduced to an array of talented singing prodigies like Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad, Tanya Sharma, Shanmukhpriya, Sonakshi Kar and Jayas Kumar.

To continue its legacy of recognising the talent of child singers and giving them a platform, the show once again sets out to scout for a fresh new batch of young aspirants and will be conducting auditions across various cities. The auditions in the city will be held Tuesday, January 7 2020. Auditions will also be held in Goa, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Jaipur, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.