Mumbai: Actor Saba Azad has finished filming for her upcoming international drama Minimum.

The Rocket Boys star, who plays a French tutor named Laurie in the film, took to Instagram Sunday night to share the update.

“And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie, it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.Agarwal…” Saba captioned a selfie.

Set in Belgium, Minimum is an immigrant drama feature which also features Gullak star Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das of A Suitable Boy fame and Rumana Molla (Ek Villain).

Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film also marks the directorial debut of Molla.

Saba also recently wrapped the shoot of Song of Paradise, directed by Danish Renzu.