Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, started the day by taking blessings from his mother Rajni.

“Started my day by taking blessings from my mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. 🙏🏼Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me.

Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

The former batsman is not celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, former and current players, thronged to Twitter to wish the batting legend on his special day.

On the eve of his 47th birthday, Tendulkar had urged people to stay indoors amid the ongoing lockdown in place due to coronavirus crisis.

“My message to my loved ones is that for so many years they have wished well for me and my way of wishing well for them would be to give them a message that they should stay at home and be safe.

“Whenever I went out to bat, they wanted me to score runs and not get out. So here, I want them to stay safe and secure and stay healthy and not get out. Like they wanted me to stay in the crease, I want them to stay in the crease,” he had added.

Tendulkar has already donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19.

IANS