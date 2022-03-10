Chandigarh: All the Badals, led by five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the eldest candidate at 94 in fray for the 117-member Punjab Assembly, as well as their kin, Thursday lost to AAP’s greenhorns. Prakash lost to AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian from the Lambi constituency by 11,357 votes. His son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and MP Sukhbir Badal was humiliated by a margin of 23,310 votes from Jalalabad to AAP’s Jagdeep Kambo.

Prakash’s son-in-law was defeated by AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar. Sukhbir’s brother-in-law Bikram Majithia and estranged cousin Manpreet Badal who was in the fray on a Congress ticket, also lost the polls from their respective seats. Bikram (25,112 votes) was beaten by AAP’s novice Jeevan Jyot Kaur (39,520 votes).

“With total humility we accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us and to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us,” Sukhbir Badal tweeted after the results were announced.