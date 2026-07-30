New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli hailed Ajinkya Rahane as the ‘safest pair of hands in the slips’ and his favourite Test batting partner while congratulating the veteran batter on a ‘great career’ following his retirement from international cricket.

Rahane, who famously led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series triumph in Australia in 2020-21, announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than a decade.

Kohli, who shared several memorable moments with Rahane during their time together in the Indian team, paid a heartfelt tribute to his former teammate.

“Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless,” Kohli posted on social media.

Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless. 🤝🇮🇳@ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/bHGaas41gO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 30, 2026

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also thanked Rahane for his contribution to Indian cricket, recalling his calmness, selflessness and leadership qualities.

“It felt good to share the dressing room with you, Ajju bhai. Calm in every situation, selfless in every role and a leader by example. Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Wishing you nothing but the best for what’s next,” Pant posted.

It felt good to share the dressing room with you, Ajju bhai. Calm in every situation, selfless in every role and a leader by example. Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Wishing you nothing but the best for what’s next. 🇮🇳 @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/jpnapGGkHB — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 30, 2026

Rahane made his India debut during the 2011 tour of England and went on to feature in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He scored 5,077 runs in 144 Test innings, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while accumulating 2,962 ODI runs. His last appearance for India came during the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

Rahane’s biggest achievement as India’s Test captain came during the 2020-21 tour of Australia. After India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and Kohli returned home, Rahane took over as captain and guided the team to a memorable 2-1 series victory.

The series included India’s famous eight-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the historic triumph at the Gabba, where India breached Australia’s fortress to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.