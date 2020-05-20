Bhadrak: With the severe cyclonic storm Amphan likely to hit Odisha Wednesday afternoon, Bhadrak district administration shifted as many as 158 pregnant women to hospitals as a safety measure.

Sources said the district administration is evacuating the residents from low-lying areas and thatched houses to various cyclone shelters. In view of the emergency, pregnant women of the district were shifted to various hospitals so that they could receive proper medical attention.

A total of 158 pregnant women were admitted to hospitals out of which 45 are from Basudevpur block, reports stated.

Notably, the SRC said 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been put on high alert and asked to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the situation. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared.

PNN