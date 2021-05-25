New Delhi: Victim Sagar Rana’s family has demanded capital punishment for Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar. The Olympian, who is currently in police custody, was allegedly involved in the murder of Rana. Police sources said Monday that Sushil Kumar has confessed that he was present at the spot where Rana was murdered.

Family members of Sagar are apprehensive that Sushil with his political connections may try to influence the investigation in the case. They have demanded exemplary punishment against Sushil and all those who helped him evade the law for 18 days since the victim was murdered May 5.

Sagar’s mom is hoping that police will not be influenced by Sushil’s repute and will carry out the investigations impartially. It should also be stated here that initially Sagar trained under Sushil. Now however, his mother is lamenting as to why her son came in contact with the two-time Olympic medal-winner. “He (Sushil) cannot be called a teacher. Can a teacher behave in such a gruesome manner with his student,” asked the victim’s mom. “All of Sushil’s medals should be immediately snatched back,” she added.

Sagar’s father Ashok on the other hand said that Sushil should be ‘hanged’ for the ‘crime’ he has committed. “He should be hanged as that would send a strong message to all those who are trying to help him. We hope the trial will be quick and without any hindrances,” said Ashok.

Since his arrest, police have come to know startling facts about the now-tainted wrestler. Sources said that Sushil was in regular touch with a number of notorious criminals. Some of them were absconders and even took refuge in a flat owned by Sushil’s wife in the national capital. They also informed that Sushil had asked an accomplice to videograph the entire chain of events that led to the death of Sagar. “He wanted to terrorise people by showing the video,” said a source.