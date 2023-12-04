Bhubaneswar: State Industries, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb Sunday inaugurated SAI International School’s 15th edition of SAI UNWIND, a vibrant cultural festival organised by the school’s students.

More than 30,000 attendees participated in this year’s event, managed by Class XI students from commerce and humanities streams, with support from their mentors. In his address to students, Deb said, “I am delighted to be a part of UNWIND-2023, where young minds are nurtured with an entrepreneurial perspective and are imparted leadership skills from an early age. It is truly exciting to witness students organize such a significant event flawlessly.”

Speaking about entrepreneurship, Deb said that UNWIND makes significant contributions in inculcating 21st-century skills and the nuances of modern-day businesses among the participants, inspiring the Gen-Z to be leaders of the future. Initiated in 2008 by founder chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, UNWIND has evolved into one of India’s leading student-driven cultural events, exemplifying innovation and creativity.

During her address, the chairperson of SAI International Education Group Silpi Sahoo said, “It’s immensely gratifying to witness my students present such a grand and engaging fest for UNWIND-2023. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, our founder-chairman, envisioned nurturing critical thinkers and problem solvers, shaping future entrepreneurial citizens of India. Seeing my SAIoneers following the path set by our founder fills me with immense joy.” The event featured over 100 food stalls with global cuisines, 100 engaging game stalls, and a diverse range of activities including arcade games, e-games, adventure sports, fun rides, cultural performances, a horror house, and an enchanting open-air amphitheater experience.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP