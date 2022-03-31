Mumbai: Designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde has shared a long post on her Instagram handle apologising to host Kangana Ranaut for her behaviour on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Saisha had a heated argument with the host Kangana and this resulted in her eviction from the show.

Now, Saisha has taken to social media to apologise for her behaviour inside ‘Lock Upp’ and also requested Kangana to bring her back on the show.

She wrote recalling a few moments with Kangana and her professional association with Hindi film industry ‘s Queen.

“Dear Kangana/Kangana’s fans this one is specially for you. On the show I used to call Kangana ‘K’ with affection. I’ve worked with K several times, my gowns and dresses have gone to her on several occasions for red carpet appearances, songs and ads.”

Saisha adds that because of Kangana and Ekta, she agreed to do the show. Because she considers them as strong women who always inspire her.

“With that history of professional association with her, she and Ekta were one of the main reasons why I gave a go ahead for the show, simply because strong empowered women inspire me and make me want to be a better woman myself.”

She later regrets the way she had to leave the show and adds: “This show for me has been life changing and I don’t want to leave the show the way I have. Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for.”

Saisha also requests the host to take her back on the show, saying: “She has always given pure advice and direction and I truly hope she finds it in her Heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I HOPE TO WIN.”

She goes on appreciating Kangana and mentions: “Kangana knows the struggle of being an opinionated woman and for that I knew she would always support me as she is the voice to many who are voiceless, so to Kangana and her fans this is a heartfelt apology.”

Finally Saisha refers to Kangana, saying: “To Kangana: Each judgement day I wanted to make you laugh and enjoy the show as much as I was enjoying it…the day that you burst out laughing on the Holi judgement day I felt I know what I want!

“And that was all I wanted! But eventually I ended up disrespecting you.. and for that I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. ”

Saisha remembers her mother’s lessons and concludes: “My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness..cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of…Lots of love, Saisha…..”