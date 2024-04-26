Los Angeles: Actress Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly been discussing marriage, according to a source.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source told people.com.

The two met while filming their trilogy of Spider-Man movies together. Since then, they’ve kept their off-camera romance private.

“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives out there on social media for the most part,” explained the source.

“Both are private,” said the source, who added that the attention on them while in the public eye “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

Zendaya’s film Challengers is set to release, and Holland, who stars in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May.

“Work is important to both, and that keeps them busy now,” added the source.