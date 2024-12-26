Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher recently shared her excitement about her trip to Australia, describing it as a journey where she lived out her childhood dreams.

From watching the India vs. Australia Test match at the gabba to exploring the beautiful wildlife and going surfing and diving, Saiyami revealed that the trip allowed her to embrace everything she had dreamt of as a child, making it an unforgettable chapter of her life.

Speaking about her trip, the actress shared, “I love coming to Australia. It’s always very special.. ghoomer had its international premiere here and I have come back thrice since then. This trip I got to do everything I have dreamt of as a kid, from watching India vs. Australia Test match at the gabba!, which was such a high-energy experience, to explore the beautiful wildlife here, go surfing and diving… Holding a koala and feeding kangaroos wasso lovely—def taking back heaps of happy memories!.”

Kher attended the thrilling India vs. Australia 3rd Test Match with her group of friends, including Sara Tendulkar, Ishaan Khattar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Prachi Desai, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

Off the cricket field, Saiyami spent her time jamming with friends, cherishing candid moments, and immersing herself in the wonders of Australian wildlife. Her adventures featured unforgettable encounters, such as holding a cuddly koala and feeding kangaroos, which she described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.

On the work front, Saiyami was most recently seen in the film “Agni,” where she played the role of a firefighter. Talking about her role, she stated, “I feel incredibly honoured to portray a firefighter on screen. Taking on the role of someone in uniform, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility. Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect others, often without the recognition they deserve.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

Agni premiered on Prime Video December 6