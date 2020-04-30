Bhubaneswar: Throwing lockdown guidelines to the winds, some liquor and betel shops are selling alcoholic drinks, various banned pan masala and tobacco products including cannabis in the Capital city.

The shop owners are also charging exorbitant prices from the customers, sources said.

Both the Union and state governments have issued guidelines for the closure of betel and wine shops temporarily to check the spread of novel coronavirus in Odisha.

However, some shopkeepers are still selling liquor and tobacco products clandestinely. “The shopkeepers are keeping their shutters down to show the authorities that they have complied with the lockdown norms. But, the story inside is different. They are doing business from inside their closed shops, making it tough for police personnel to catch the violators,” said a source.

According to sources, the shopkeepers are in touch with their regular customers secretly and inform the latter about stocks. The regular customers are informing others about the availability of liquor and tobacco products at some particular shops, sources said.

“The shopkeepers are doing the illegal trade through their rear windows/doors. A gutkha pouch is being sold at Rs 10 while one cigarette is costing anywhere between Rs 20 and Rs 40,” added the sources.

Some eateries in the city are also serving food to people secretly in violation of the lockdown guidelines, it is learnt.