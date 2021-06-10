Mumbai: Megastar Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released recently. The film received mixed response from the audience. Currently, Bhai Jaan is busy with his various projects including Tiger 3 and Kick 2. Along with Hindi films, now the star is also thinking of doing remakes of south films.

According to Tollywood.net, Salman wants to remake Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, which is directed by Ramesh Varma. In the action-packed film, Ravi Teja plays a dual role and the official teaser was released April 12. The teaser amassed 3 lakh views when it was released.

The report further claims that the star is thinking of acting in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film.

Recently, Salman announced the animated version of his famous ‘Dabangg’ character Chulbul Pandey. ‘Dabangg: The Animated Series’ traces the daily life of police officer Chulbul Pandey, who faces evil to keep the city safe. He is accompanied by his younger brother Makkhi, who is new to the police force and tries to follow his elder brother in every difficult situation.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan.