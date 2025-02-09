Mumbai: Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan has shared his advice on how to move on from a breakup and said “Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘what’s up, how’s it going’.”

During a chat with his nephew Arhaan Khan on his podcast Dumb Biryani, Salman shared his pearls of wisdom to the Gen-Zs on love, career and family.

“Me as an uncle giving my nephew advice. So I guess that if it’s for you then it is for the younger generation. I think you should just go after something. If you want to do something, don’t look here and there and just go for it.”

He went on to say: “If your leg is hurting, head is hurting, haven’t slept .. just go for it man.”

Then came the advice on breakups.

“Girlfriend broke up and went away, it’s okay, go. Bye bye. When you have to take out a bandaid how do you do it, you pull it out. Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘what’s up, how’s it going’,” he shared.

Salman said that no one has made mistakes and that one should apologise with a clean heart.

“Mistakes happen but repeating the same mistakes that are being done on purpose.… Mistake happens for the first time and the moment you realise that a mistake has been made straight out apologise with a clean heart. Thank you and sorry should come out very spontaneously,” he said.

The actor also talked about his issues with his father Salim Khan.

He revealed, “There is a head of the family and that head of the family should be respected, because nobody would want you, from a family, from the people you love, to be unsuccessful or go through shit in your life. Like me and my father used to have this thing – ‘you’re doing this, don’t do this, you are going to get screwed’.”

“So, my problem with my father was, how can he be right all the time, when I am so wrong? And that was the biggest thing I needed to change. So today, if I give you an advise, the way I speak to myself, you would hate me, because I speak to myself rather harshly.”

Earlier, sharing the episode teaser on his Instagram, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, “I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon.”

IANS