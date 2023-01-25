Mumbai: The most anticipated film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, has hit the big screen. Shah Rukh has returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Notably, he was last seen in the film Zero.

Adding to it, Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan stole the show, and his appearance raised eyebrows given his massive fan base.

A fresh image and video have been shared by Salman Khan’s fans on the social media platform. According to reports, a 20-minute cameo in the film Pathaan thrills his fans as it is filled with action and fighting. However, as soon as Salman Khan takes the stage, fans begin whistling, and Film–Tiger’s background music gives his fans goosebumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@beingsalmankhanuniverse)

The board gave the film a 12A rating due to the occasional sight of bloody injuries, moderate s*x references, and undetailed verbal references to prostitution. There are shootings, stabbings, strangling, and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws.

BAAP entry!!

And that Tiger BGM 🔥 Salman Khan entry #Pathaanpic.twitter.com/j0cK9XC8HY — Asıf (@BeingAsifx) January 25, 2023

According to YRF, Pathaan will be released in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.