Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has posted a picture on social media, which is going viral. The actor sported casual shorts and T-shirt, with his face hidden away because of a cap. “Mother earth…”

It seems the picture has been captured during his stay in a farm house during lockdown.

However, on social media, users are linking it with the farmers’ movement. Fans believe that Salman Khan is supporting farmers in his own style.

Earlier today, Salman Khan had posted a shirtless picture on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his well-exercised body.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is going to be seen in the film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali wherein he share screen with Pooja Hegde.

Currently, the actor has also started shooting for the film Antim.