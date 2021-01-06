Mumbai: Dabangg star Salman Khan’s film Radhe is soon going to hit theaters. The big news is that the rights of the film have been sold for a huge amount. The film industry, including Salman’s fans has high hopes for the film.

Actually, Salman Khan’s fans have been waiting for Radhe for quite a long time now. It is believed that the film may be released on the weekend of Eid 2021.

Salman Khan’s fans keep a close watch on his films. Now the news related to the film is coming that the rights of the film have been sold for a huge amount. According to reports, the satellite, digital, theatrical (India plus overseas) and music rights of this film have been sold for 230 crores to Zee Studios. This can be considered a big deal amid COVID-19.

Reports also suggest that Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF), has signed the deal with Zee Studios and it is a blanket deal, as Khan’s other production, Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is set to debut on Zee5. Salman’s last few releases, namely Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3, have also premiered on television on Zee channels.

Worth mentioning, Radhe, an action thriller that was originally scheduled to hit the cinemas on Eid in 2020, had to be postponed on account of the government orders that urged theatres to down their shutters because of the nationwide lockdown.

Apart from Salman, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and the makers are planning for an Eid 2021 release, although no official announcement has been made by the team yet.