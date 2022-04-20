Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly underwent “body language training”, months before the start of her upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam.

She is said to have trained for three months in order to fit into the ‘classical’ mode of her role Shakuntala in the mythological drama helmed by Rudramadevi fame Gunasekhar.

General postures, graceful gait, and gestures associated with mythological characters are all part of the training, the source added.

Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam has been the cynosure of all eyes, as the producers gear up to release the movie by the end of the year.

Shakuntalam is said to be director Gunasekhar’s dream project, inspired by the ‘Adi Parva’ in The Mahabharat and based on Kalidas’ ‘Abhignana Shakuntalam’.

In this mythological entertainer, Samantha plays Shakuntala and Dev Mohan plays King Dushyant, while actor Kabir Singh Duhan will be seen in as King Asura.

Allu Arha, the youngest daughter of Pushpa actor Allu Arjun will be seen as Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam.

Samantha, on the other hand, has a long line-up, which includes her multilingual project Yashoda.