Sambalpur: A state-of-the-art Trauma Care Centre built at a cost of more than Rs 21 crore on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur remains non-functional even four months after its inauguration, raising concerns over the utilisation of healthcare infrastructure and emergency medical services in the region. Although the facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including CT scan, MRI and intensive care unit (ICU) facilities, it has not been able to provide services to patients due to a shortage of specialist doctors and trained paramedical staff. The Trauma Care Centre was established to provide immediate emergency treatment to accident victims.

However, as the facility remains non-operational, critically injured patients continue to be referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla. This often results in delays in treatment, posing risks to patients’ lives. Hospital authorities attributed the situation primarily to an acute shortage of manpower. They said the centre cannot be made fully functional until specialists in orthopaedics, neurology and anaesthesia, along with other required medical professionals, are appointed.

Healthcare experts and civil society members have pointed out that strengthening healthcare infrastructure involves more than constructing buildings and installing equipment. They stressed the need for trained personnel and specialist doctors to operate advanced medical facilities effectively and ensure quality patient care. It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Trauma Care Centre, a new Outpatient Department (OPD), a dialysis unit and a Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) January 11, 2026. The Trauma Care Centre and associated facilities were built at an estimated cost of Rs 21.28 crore, while the CSSD was established at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore. At the inauguration, the CM had expressed confidence that the facility would help reduce accident-related fatalities and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region.

However, its continued non-functionality more than four months later has drawn criticism from residents. Acting Chief District Medical Officer Dr Alekh Mohapa tra indirectly acknowledged concerns regarding the shortage of specialist doctors and skilled paramedical staff at the hospital. He said operating the advanced equipment installed at the Trauma Care Centre requires specialised training. According to him, a number of doctors and paramedical personnel can still be trained to handle the equipment and improve the facility’s operational capacity. He also said there is a proposal to demolish the old DHH building and develop a dedicated Trauma Care Centre complex, which would further enhance trauma care services and help make the unit fully functional.