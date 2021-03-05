Sambalpur: A lawyer was arrested by Jujumura police in Sambalpur district and forwarded to a local court Friday in connection with use of a fake court order to release a seized vehicle from the police station.

The arrested lawyer was identified as Braja Mohan Pradhan.

According to sources, a road accident had earlier took place under Jujumura police limits in the district February 19. The lawyer submitted a forged court order for the release of a truck which was seized by the local police. The truck was seized following a head-on collision between the vehicle and an ill-fated scooter on NH-53 in which the rider was killed, Jujumura police station sources stated.

Pradhan allegedly submitted a forged order of the SDJM Court. The Jujumura police suspected his modus operandi and preferred to verify it from the court. Subsequently, it was ascertained that the release order of the truck had been forged by the arrested lawyer.

Police arrested Pradhan under Sections 466 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His bail plea was rejected following which he was remanded to judicial custody in the Sambalpur Circle Jail.

PNN