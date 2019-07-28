Bhubaneswar: The daughter of Jayashree Mishra, Vijayinee whose year-long fight at last led to the arrest of the murderer of her mother Sunday met the Director General of Police, RP Sharma at DGP camp office here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, she said that DGP Sharma assured her that police will take all the possible steps in order to ensure justice to the family. She sought stringent punishment for the accused Basant Panda who was caught recently July 22.

Jayashree who went to distribute invitation cards for her elder daughter’s wedding did not come back home. The incident was reported to Sambalpur police in 2011.The police simply entered the complaint in their diary and did not bother to turn the case entries into a First Information Report (FIR).

Vijayinee, the younger daughter of Jayashree, filed many RTI applications with the police department to get details of the case to seek legal remedies. She also filed petitions to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), CID, Additional DG (law and order), and met the DIG, SP and other officials to trace her mother but to no avail.

However, cops recently initiated a fresh probe and arrested the prime accused Panda July 22. Later, the skull remains, suspected to be of the dead Jayashree, were exhumed July 26 and sent for forensic examination.