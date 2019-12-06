Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths arrested Shayam Sundar Sae, an engineer in the rural development department, Redhakhol in Sambalpur district. The Vigilance officials after conducting simultaneous raids at his residence, office and other places have charged the engineer of having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids were carried out at the residences of the engineer in Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

During the raid, the officials seized bank passbooks, land records and other important documents possessed by Sae. They said that the exact amount of disproportionate wealth acquired by the engineer would be declared later as the raids were still on.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 5 conducted simultaneous raids on the property of a constable posted at Keonjhar Reserve Police on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was also arrested.

