Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Sambalpur University Saturday suspended Rajat Kumar Kujur, an Assistant Professor of Political Science and Public Administration Department for indiscipline.

As per the order of the Chancellor, the varsity’s registrar has put Kujur under suspension.

Kujur was accused of misbehaving with PG council chairperson and posting offensive posts against her on social media. Following the allegation, an inquiry was ordered.

Based on the findings, the suspension of Rajat Kujur was recommended. During the suspension period, he is not allowed to the office of the PG Council Chairperson, a notification issued by the varsity stated.

Further, the authorities have also restricted his entry into the administrative building, any PG department/section or library. He has been barred from attending any meeting of the varsity during the suspension period. However, he will get a subsistence allowance at a rate equal to leave salary, the notification added.

