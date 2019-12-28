The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S11 will be called Galaxy S20 upon launch, several unofficial reports suggest the phone nears launch. The phone will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 along with the Galaxy Fold 2 in three variants.

Several other reports, however, suggest that the launch might precede MWC 2020. According to Israeli news website Girafa, Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be unveiled February 11 at an event in San Francisco, almost two weeks before MWC 2020 scheduled to be held in Barcelona. It also suggests that the recently leaked Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell design will also be unveiled at the same event at the same time.

While nothing is official as yet, a shift in the naming convention isn’t entirely inconceivable. The new S20 is tipped to be the biggest generational upgrade from Samsung with massive changes expected in nearly every aspect including camera, battery, design and network capability. As we’ve seen earlier, Samsung’s archrival Apple successfully pulled off a similar transformative feat by introducing the iPhone X by skipping iPhone 9 and introducing an entirely new design.

Leaked reports and unofficial renders of the S20 have also given us a good idea about what to expect from these phones. They are expected to sport a centrally-placed Infinity-O hole-punch notch which will be smaller in size as compared to the one on Galaxy Note10. The trio will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC in most regions while the in-house Exynos 990 will be used in select markets. Larger batteries and faster charging times are also near certain.

The biggest upgrade, however, is expected in the camera department. Leakers have been repeatedly suggesting the presence of at least four cameras on the rear. S20 is expected to feature the much-hyped 108MP sensor, a periscopic telephoto camera, an ultrawide shooter and a 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor.