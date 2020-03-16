Gurugram: Samsung Monday said its Rs 1.10-lakh Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone will be available on Amazon from Tuesday.

The phone was earlier made available on Samsung’s online store and other leading retail outlets.

Galaxy Z Flip is currently available in two colours- purple and black.

It is Samsung’s first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot.

In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.

Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), giving it a sleek, premium look and feel.

The unique form factor allows the phone to stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands free selfies and vlogging.

With the all new Google Duo integration, video chatting has never been easier.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a four-month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

The phone went out of stock within minutes during its first sale in India February 21.