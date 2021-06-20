Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Flip3– has entered mass production, the media reported.

A new report by FrontPageTech claims that Samsung has ordered the production of 50,000-70,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 a day since it is aiming to produce a combined seven million units of both devices and wants to be ready in time for their launch.

Samsung hasn’t divulged anything about the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 yet, but the company is rumoured to announce these devices August 3, with the launch reportedly set for August 27, GSMArena reported.

According to the tech reviewers, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.

The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both foldable products are expected to have a lighter weight with a cheaper price than their predecessors.

IANS