Beijing: Samsung has issued a new update for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra in China which brings the April security patch as well as some camera improvements.

The update improves focus, HDR and fine-tunes the transition animations.

“Four days after updating the TCT firmware, China updated the Galaxy S20 series firmware TD1 again, once again improving the focus, HDR, and fine-tuning the transition animation. There are other improvements to be discovered,” tweeted tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).

The smartphone maker recently rolled out an update for its flagship Galaxy S20, which apparently focuses on camera and autofocus qualms.

The update was rolled out in international regions to Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

The company in February released a software update that cites camera improvements.