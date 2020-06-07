Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series as well as Galaxy Fold 2 August 5 via an online event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Korean newspaper The Dong-A Ilbo, a Samsung Electronics staff member has confirmed that the company is planning to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5.

The report claims, “Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably”.

The smartphone maker is expected to confirm the launch date within the next few weeks.

Last year, it unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 series at an ‘Unpacked’ event held at the Barclays Center in New York on August 7.

Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution.

The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.

Like the vanilla Note 20, the Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444*3096 pixels.

The smartphone maker may launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.

The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213×1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.