South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones under its mid-range Galaxy A series in Vietnam. Both these phones carry an Infinity-O Display design along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The company has also provided quad rear cameras for better photographic abilities and a gradient back finish to make the phones look premium.

While the Galaxy A51 comes as the successor to the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A71 replaces the Galaxy A70. Both these smartphones run Android 10 out-of-the-box and come with fast charging support.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy A51 price has been set at VND 7,990,000 in Vietnam (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This phone will go on pre-orders from December 16, and will be available for sale in the Vietnamese market from December 27.

This phone is available in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options. The company is yet to make a statement on its launch outside Vietnam. Besides, the company is yet to announce the price and availability details of the Galaxy A71.

A51 specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. This phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Coming to camera, there is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens. It also houses a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front side, this phone features a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Galaxy A71 offers 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. This phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

A71 specifications: Quite like A51, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 also runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. This phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Coming to camera, there is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. It also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front side, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Galaxy A71 offers 128GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.